BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.70 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,855 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,702,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,417,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 1,465,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 892,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.90.

Macerich Trading Up 0.4 %

MAC stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -43.87%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

