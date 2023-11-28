BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 0.94. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $132.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

