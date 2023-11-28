BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

MGEE opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.11 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGEE

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.