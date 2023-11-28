BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 62,652 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,652 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

