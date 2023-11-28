BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USANA Health Sciences

About USANA Health Sciences

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.