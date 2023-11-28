Boardriders (OTCMKTS:ZQKSQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boardriders, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZQKSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Boardriders shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,101,400 shares.
Boardriders Stock Down 33.3 %
Boardriders Company Profile
Boardriders, Inc is a United States-based outdoor sports lifestyle company. The Company designs, develops and distributes apparel, footwear, accessories and related products. The Company markets its products under the brands, such as Quiksilver, Roxy and DC. The Company’s Quiksilver brand includes a range of apparel and accessories for men and boys.
