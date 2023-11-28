Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after acquiring an additional 360,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 208.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 173,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.12. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.