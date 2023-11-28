BOX (BOX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.38, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOX

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $19,374,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.