BOX (BOX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BOX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.38, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.
Insider Transactions at BOX
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of BOX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $19,374,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
