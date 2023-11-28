Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

BCLI stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.24. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

