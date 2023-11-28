Breeze Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:BREZW) Shares Up 64.3%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 64.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15. 3,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 28,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

