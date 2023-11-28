Brokerages Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Target Price at $47.40

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Avnet by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Avnet by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,164,000 after purchasing an additional 93,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

