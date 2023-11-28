Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $28.00

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clearway Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CWEN stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.76.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 339.13%.
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.
Further Reading
