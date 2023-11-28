Brokerages Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) PT at $61.71

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Morphic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Morphic

Insider Activity at Morphic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Morphic news, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 106.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Price Performance

Morphic stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Morphic

(Get Free Report

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.