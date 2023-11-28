Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $179.00

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock worth $346,566,109. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average of $158.01. Walmart has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

