Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $145.39

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $11,253,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.96.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

