Brokers Issue Forecasts for Universal Display Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLED

Universal Display Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $167.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $168.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.40.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Universal Display by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $7,304,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Universal Display by 27.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Universal Display by 20.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.