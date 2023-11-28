BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.07 per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%.

BRP Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$95.25 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$91.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

BRP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

DOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on BRP from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins set a C$143.00 price target on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$150.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.83.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

