Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Mike Phillips Sells 54,074 Shares

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Mike Phillips sold 54,074 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £293,621.82 ($370,875.10).

Bytes Technology Group Stock Up 1.3 %

BYIT stock opened at GBX 551.50 ($6.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,063.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 502.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 499.96. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 353.40 ($4.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 564.50 ($7.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Bytes Technology Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 638 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

