Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.58) by C$0.03. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of C$188.80 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.97.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

