Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.58) by C$0.03. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of C$188.80 million during the quarter.
View Our Latest Analysis on CFX
Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance
Shares of CFX opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.97.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor Pulp Products
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Teva Pharma is the way to play the re-rise of generic drugs
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Autodesk’s downgrade is actually a buying opportunity
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Big investors weigh response to Musk social media controversies
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.