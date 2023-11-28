Capital One Financial Comments on Sunrun Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sunrun in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki expects that the energy company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RUN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 189,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

