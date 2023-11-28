Cartica Acquisition (NASDAQ:CITE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86. 30,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 131,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Cartica Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CITE. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,091,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 462,093 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Kim LLC increased its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.