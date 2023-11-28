Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Trading Down 0.7%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 1,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $52.47 million, a PE ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

About Catalyst Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

