Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Trading Down 0.7%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 1,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.
Catalyst Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $52.47 million, a PE ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.
About Catalyst Bancorp
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.
