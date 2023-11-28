Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Philippe Boisseau Purchases 1,332 Shares

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Centrica plc (LON:CNAGet Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,332 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,971.36 ($2,490.03).

Centrica Trading Up 0.5 %

CNA opened at GBX 149 ($1.88) on Tuesday. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 82.54 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 138 ($1.74).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.