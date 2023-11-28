Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Philippe Boisseau Purchases 1,332 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,332 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,971.36 ($2,490.03).

Centrica Trading Up 0.5 %

CNA opened at GBX 149 ($1.88) on Tuesday. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 82.54 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 138 ($1.74).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

