Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 73 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $460.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

