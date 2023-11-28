Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 332,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

