Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,555 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $50.55.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

