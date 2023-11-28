Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,016 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 42.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 146,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,377 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 25.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,008,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,940,000 after acquiring an additional 204,594 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lamb Weston by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $4,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

