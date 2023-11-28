Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,059 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

