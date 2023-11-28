Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,537 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Confluent were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Bank of America cut Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Confluent Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $7,735,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $7,735,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,682 shares of company stock worth $9,960,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.