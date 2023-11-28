Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,179 Shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPFF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPFF stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

