Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 460 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,187,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $133,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 31.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. KeyCorp cut their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

