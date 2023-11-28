Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 699 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fortive were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,628,000 after buying an additional 123,555 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Fortive by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 281,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 577,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,215,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTV opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.