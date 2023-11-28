Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

