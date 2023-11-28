Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,878,000.

IYR stock opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

