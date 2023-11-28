Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,417.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 239,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 223,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter.

CWI opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

