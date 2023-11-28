Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in argenx were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in argenx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,748,000 after acquiring an additional 416,813 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in argenx by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $495.77 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.25.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

