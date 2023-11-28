Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FLCO opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $22.04.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

