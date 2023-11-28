Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.