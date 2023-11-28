Cetera Investment Advisers Has $607,000 Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,522 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Black Hills by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,209,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,294,000 after buying an additional 139,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.2 %

BKH opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $73.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.