Cetera Investment Advisers Has $609,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,627,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,052,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,119,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RPV stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

