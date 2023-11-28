Cetera Investment Advisers Has $615,000 Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.