Cetera Investment Advisers Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

