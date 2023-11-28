Cetera Investment Advisers Has $629,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $823,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $6,845,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $6,845,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $10,350,325. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -345.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

