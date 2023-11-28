Cetera Investment Advisers Has $631,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

