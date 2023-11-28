Cetera Investment Advisers Has $673,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,965,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 210,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

