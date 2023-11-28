Cetera Investment Advisers Has $676,000 Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,631,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,432 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,328,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after buying an additional 45,898 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 451,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,578,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

