Cetera Investment Advisers Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chewy were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 867.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Chewy Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 166.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

