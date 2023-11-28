Cetera Investment Advisers Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in WestRock were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 110.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

