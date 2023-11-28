Cetera Investment Advisers Has $706,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Baidu were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.55.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.