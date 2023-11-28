Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KJUL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:KJUL opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

